Governor Bill Lee announced yesterday that this year’s high school football season will be played on time and in full.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress went into more detail.

Childress says the virus is still a concern, but it is up to the citizens of Tennessee to do their part to help finish this season.

Childress went on to say the pleasure the TSSAA had with working with the governor’s office.

High school football’s first Friday night is officially set for August 21st.