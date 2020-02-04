A West Tennessee inmate accused of killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison on a tractor has been indicted on charges including premeditated murder and rape.

The indictment obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press charges Curtis Ray Watson on 15 counts in the killing of Tennessee Department of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson.

Authorities say Watson was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Lauderdale County on August 7, 2019 when he sexually assaulted and killed Johnson at her home on the prison grounds that morning.

Watson has not entered a plea. His arraignment is set for February 18th.