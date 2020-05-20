Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group issued updated guidelines Wednesday for restaurants and retail, along with new guidelines that enable attractions and larger venues to reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions on or after May 22.

The updated guidelines enable restaurants and retail to increase capacity as long as social distancing protocols remain in place.

Restaurants should continue to space tables 6 feet apart, or install physical barriers where adequate separation isn’t possible.

Bars remain closed unless used for seated, in-restaurant dining where there is 6 feet of separation between customer groups.

Live music is permissible with appropriate precautions, which include maintaining at least 15 feet of separation between performers and audience in order to reduce potential exposure.

Large, non-contact attractions and venues including concert and performance venues, amusement and water parks, auditoriums, theaters and dinner theaters, zoos, large museums and more can also reopen safely under new Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Strong measures to protect employees and customers are recommended, including screening of employees and customers, creating plans for managing guest flow, and limiting capacity to ensure separation between small groups.

Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.