The “Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Special Presented by the Tennessee Titans” will be broadcast as a 2-hour televised special event Saturday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. CT (check local listings for market-specific information). The event, celebrating sports in the Volunteer State, will be hosted by Mike Keith, host and voice of the Tennessee Titans.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame adds a star-studded list of sports icons with the inductions of Tim Corbin, Terry Crisp, Tony Delk, Jeff Fisher, Bettye Giles, Dick Horton, Heath Shuler, Bruton Smith, Sonny Smith, Carl Torbush, and DeAngelo Williams.

“Due to the challenges of the pandemic, we changed our approach of our yearly induction program thanks to the diligent work of our Board acting in the best interest of everyone’s health and well-being,” said Brad Willis, Chief Advancement and Operations Officer of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “We look forward to honoring this class in-person when the time is right; but, we are excited to officially induct this star-studded class with this televised special.”

Sports fans can hear stories and acceptance speeches of inductees, along with candid interviews from those they mentored and inspired along the way including former Tennessee Titan Eddie George, American professional golfer Brandt Snedeker, professional baseball player Tony Kemp, Nashville Predators CEO & President Sean Henry, and more.

Honorees include Dolly Parton as Tennessean of the Year, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry as Pro Athlete of the Year, and the Tennessee Titans as the Pro Team of the Year. Former Vanderbilt University and NBA Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Perry Wallace will be honored posthumously with the David Williams Significant Historical Achievement Award. Woody Hunt, 17-time Coach of the Year and Rawlings Coach of the Year Award winner, will receive the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional honorees include: Amateur Female Athlete of the Year winner Maria Bulanova; Co-Amateur Male Athletes of the Year winners Kumar Rocker and Trey Smith; Female Amateur Team of the Year winner University of Tennessee Swimming & Diving; and Male Amateur Team of the Year Vanderbilt University baseball.

A week-long silent auction will precede the special event beginning Monday, August 24 through 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, August 30 featuring a collection of valued items including a Tennessee Titans team-issued football autographed by Jeff Fisher, Dolly Parton autographed guitar, Vanderbilt baseball signed by Tim Corbin, and more.

Further silent auction details are forthcoming.

The special will be broadcast on the following stations:

Nashville: NewsChannel5+

Comcast Xfinity channel 250

Charter Spectrum channel 182

Digital Channel 5.2

Available on the NewsChannel5 app on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV

7:00 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 29

Knoxville: MyVLT

7:00 p.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 29

Jackson: EPlusTV6

7:00 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 29

Johnson City: WJHL CBS 11

Noon ET Saturday, Aug. 29

Chattanooga: WDEF News 12

Noon ET Sunday, Aug. 30

Memphis: WLMT CW30

4:00 p.m. CT Sunday, Aug. 30

The event will also be streamed online on the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame website, @TheTSHF on Twitter, and @TNSportsHallofFame on Facebook.