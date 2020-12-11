Greenfield’s Tess Darby made her Tennessee Lady Vols debut Thursday night with a three-point shot in a 90-53 win over Furman at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Darby hasn’t played in the first three games of the season due to an injury, but entered the game in the last two minutes of the second quarter.

She re-entered the game in the second half, playing a total of five minutes and scoring her first career points with a three-point shot.

Darby’s three was just one of Tennessee’s 14 three-pointers in the game.

The Lady Vols will face Texas on the road Sunday.

The game will be broadcast at 4:00 on ESPN.