The Sun’s latest preseason football rankings now focus on Region 7-AA, the home to the last two Class-AA State Champions.

The reigning Class-2A State Champion Trenton Peabody Golden Tide are the favorites coming into the season. The Golden Tide won the last eight games of the season in 2018, and are returning seven starters on offense and five players on a defense that let up only 6.5 points per game last season.

The Union City Golden Tornadoes are picked to finish 2nd in the region this year. Union City won the state championship in 2017, and have won four championships since 2009. The Golden Tornadoes return 15 starters total, with many of those being on the offensive and defensive lines.

Adamsville is picked to come in third this season in the region. Senior wide out and DB Brodie Austin is looking to lead the Cardinals back to the playoffs after many injuries led to a down season for Adamsville, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

McKenzie, Gibson County, and Halls finish out the bottom half of the region in the standings.