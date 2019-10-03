A third man has been indicted in connection with the June 2018 murder of a pregnant woman in Henning.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says on June 15, 2018, TBI agents joined the investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt, shortly after authorities found her body along Berry Morrow Road.

Hunt was three months pregnant at the time of her death.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to 40-year-old Tommy Taylor as one of the individuals responsible for the crime.

On Wednesday, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Taylor two counts of Premeditated First Degree Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Abuse of a Corpse, one count of Theft, and one count of Accessory after the Fact.

Taylor is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Authorities previously secured similar indictments for Sequna Copeland and Bryson Bonds in connection to the case.