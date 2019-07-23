A third person has been arrested in connection with last year’s week-long manhunt for double-murder suspect Kirby Wallace in Montgomery and Stewart counties.

TBI Public Information Officer Susan Niland says 26-year-old David Dover was charged Monday with evidence tampering and accessory after the fact in connection with the Wallace case.

Earlier this year, Derek Eugene Summers and Mindy Elaine Harris were indicted with one count of accessory after the fact for allowing Wallace to stay at their home in Woodlawn while authorities searched for him.

The manhunt for Wallace began after he was suspected of attacking a couple in Indian Mound last September, setting their house on fire and killing Brenda Smith.

He’s also accused of assaulting an elderly woman inside her home on River Road in Montgomery County.

Then on October 1st, authorities say Wallace killed a man and stole his truck near Poplar Springs Road.

Wallace was captured on October 5th by Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Corporal Stacy Bostwick near the Stewart-Montgomery county line.

Wallace is facing at least nine charges including first-degree felony murder.