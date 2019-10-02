A third correctional officer has pled guilty in the February beating of an inmate at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville.

According to U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, 42-year-old Carl Spurlin, Jr., admitted to covering a surveillance camera while other correctional officers repeatedly punched an inmate in the mental health unit.

The inmate was reportedly hit somewhere between 40 to 50 times.

The maximum penalty for Spurlin’s offense is three years imprisonment. Sentencing is set for January 15.

In related cases, former Correctional Officer Nathaniel Griffin entered a guilty plea in federal court on August 15 and former Correctional Officer Tanner Penwell entered a guilty plea in federal court on September 5.

With their guilty pleas, both defendants admitted that they assaulted the inmate on February 1.