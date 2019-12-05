The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports an increase in both fatal and non-fatal crashes during this year’s I-40 Challenge in Tennessee.

During the two day Thanksgiving holiday traffic initiative on November 27th and December 1st, the THP reports two fatal crashes and 177 non-fatal crashes.

During last year’s two-day I-40 Challenge, there were no fatal crashes and 41 fewer non-fatal crashes.

The THP also reports 123 distracted driving citations and 26 DUI citations during the two-day initiative.

There were also 14 drug-related arrests and 16 drug seizures.

As part of this year’s I-40 Challenge, the THP assigned troopers every 20 miles on Interstate 40 for 12-hour shifts during Wednesday and Sunday, the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

I-40 runs 455 miles through Tennessee.