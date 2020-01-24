The Tennessee Highway Patrol seized a shipment of meth Thursday bound for West Tennessee.

THP Public Information Officer Lieutenant Bill Miller says the THP, working in conjunction with the Tennessee 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, initiated a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle traveling in Madison County.

Lt. Miller says the traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 20 kilograms of methamphetamine destined for rural West Tennessee.

According to Miller, no arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.