A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested for DUI in Henry County has resigned.

Trooper Daryl Veliz resigned Wednesday after he was arrested Monday morning by the Paris Police Department.

Veliz is charged with DUI, refusal of implied consent, and possession of a weapon while intoxicated.

The THP says Veliz was off-duty at the time of his arrest.

Veliz had been placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an internal investigation.