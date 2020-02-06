A traffic stop in Kenton resulted in the arrest of three residents for drug charges.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said the Criminal Interdiction Union conducted the stop on Poplar Street, where the driver of the vehicle, 36 year old Angela Hamm, admitted to being in possession of marijuana.

A serach of the vehicle then yielded .44 grams of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol.

Ms. Hamm was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Reports said officers then conducted a “knock and talk” at a residence on South Poplar Street, with 30 year old Nicholas Lawson giving consent to search.

Deputies located almost 2.5 grams of marijuana, just over one-gram of methamphetamine, 13 Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia.

Lawson was charged with possession of schedule 2, 4 and 6 drugs, along with drug paraphernalia.

46 year old Shawn Roberts was also in a bedroom, and was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine.