Former UT Martin football standouts Troy Cook, Joe Este, and LaDarius Galloway have signed free agent contracts and will open training camp with members of the Canadian Football League later this month.

Cook joins the Calgary Stampeders as a quarterback after previously serving a stint with the Memphis Express of the Alliance Football League. A 2017 graduate, Cook ranked sixth in program history with 32 career touchdown passes while ranking eighth in career passing yards with 3,423. In his three seasons as a Skyhawk, he completed 271-of-479 passes for a 56.6 completion percentage in 24 games.

Este joins the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a safety after previously signing a free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans. A 2018 graduate, Este started in 22 games for the Skyhawks in his two seasons at UT Martin while compiling 129 total tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss. He defended 22 passes while tallying four interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Galloway joins the Calgary Stampeders as a running back after a strong senior campaign a season ago. A 2018 graduate, Galloway tallied 308 carries for 1,399 yards and nine rushing touchdown. The versatile back also recorded 50 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns – including a pair of 51-yard touchdown receptions against Missouri and Middle Tennessee.

Both teams will open preseason games on Friday, May 31 with the regular season beginning on Saturday, June 15.