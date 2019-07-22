Three UT Martin standouts have been named as preseason All-OVC performers while the Skyhawks have been picked to finish seventh in conjunction with OVC Football Media Day in Nashville.

The Skyhawks trio of offensive lineman Terry Fultz, and defensive linemen Julian Crutchfield and Austin Pickett each earned preseason All-OVC honors.

UT Martin was tabbed seventh in the preseason poll – as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Skyhawks head coach Jason Simpson says he’s ready to get his 14th season with the team started.

Simpson says the quality of opponents will be his team’s biggest challenge this season.

Simpson needs just six wins to become UTM’s all-time winningest coach while presiding over 83 All-OVC players.

Fans will get the first look at the Skyhawks with the home opener Thursday, August 29th against Northwestern State.