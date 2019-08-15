The Tennessee Department of Education announced this week that three Weakley County Schools have achieved “Reward” status.

On Tuesday, the department released the achievement information listing Dresden Elementary School, Greenfield School, and Westview High School as Reward Schools.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee.

Last year, Martin Elementary School was recognized as a Reward School.

According to the Department of Education’s website, in 2018, 318 schools in 85 school districts – about 20 percent of schools in the state – earned Reward status.