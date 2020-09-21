Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski proved himself true once again with a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left on the clock of a 33-30 Titan win over Jacksonville Sunday. He nailed a 51-yarder to end the first half before missing an extra point in the third quarter.

The Titans were firing on all cylinders early, with Ryan Tannehill connecting with Jonnu Smith twice on a 3-play, 77-yard opening drive – dubbed the “Jonnu Drive” by the Voice of the Titans Mike Keith.

Smith’s second touchdown put the Titans up 21-7 in the second quarter after a scoring grab by Corey Davis in the first.

The third quarter saw Tennessee take a 30-17 lead after Tannehill found Adam Humphries from eighteen yards out.

The Titan defense let up two touchdown passes from Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew tying the game at 30 midway through the fourth quarter.

After two back-and-forth drives from both teams, the Titans ran a couple minutes off the clock and set up Gostkowski for his second game winner in as many weeks.

The Jaguars still had time to work with, but were cut short after three plays.

The game ended after Minshew’s second interception of the game – the first two of his career that he’s thrown on the road.

Ryan Tannehill finished 18-of-24 with 239 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jonnu Smith had four catches, 84 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Titans start the season (2-0), the first such start since 2008. That year was the last season Tennessee has won the AFC South. The Titans will travel to Minnesota Sunday.