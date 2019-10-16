The Tennessee Titans officially named Ryan Tannehill the team’s new starting quarterback Wednesday, taking over the starting role from Marcus Mariota.

Coach Mike Vrabel says Tannehill will start Sunday against the Chargers looking to spark an offense that has scored just a touchdown over the past 10 quarters.

Vrabel said Wednesday this is a move for this week for a team that has lost two straight and four of the past five.

The move benches Mariota, the No. 2 pick overall in 2015, and Vrabel says controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and other coaches were part of the decision with the Titans (2-4) having scored only 98 points through six games.

Vrabel benched Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss in Denver, the first time he had been pulled from a game for poor play and not because of injury.

Now Tannehill will start after being acquired from Miami in March by trade, a move originally made to upgrade Mariota’s backup.

This is the eighth NFL season for Tannehill, who has a career quarterback rating of 87, having thrown for 20,578 yards with 123 touchdowns and 76 interceptions.

The eighth overall pick out of Texas A&M in 2012, Tannehill is being paid $1.75 million under a one-year deal.