Average Tennessee gas prices are still rising, but not as sharply as in previous weeks.

Tennessee drivers are paying an average price of $2.47 per gallon for regular unleaded, with Monday’s state average three cents more than a week ago, 26 cents more than this time last month, but only one cent higher than this time last year.

In Weakley County, the average price of a gallon of gas is $2.52, with drivers in Obion County paying a penny less per gallon at $2.51.

In Henry County, the average price per gallon is $2.49, and in Gibson County, drivers are paying an average of $2.50 per gallon.

In Carroll County, the average price of a gallon of gas is $2.54.

According to Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, gasoline stocks have been steadily decreasing since early February causing spikes at the pump that are likely to continue for the coming weeks.