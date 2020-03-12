The Tennessee Department of Correction is suspending visitation at all TDOC prisons until further notice due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

A press release from TDOC spokesperson Tylee Tracer states, “Out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the health and wellness of what we consider a vulnerable population, we have suspended visitation at all TDOC prisons until further notice. We are exploring alternative opportunities for our inmates to maintain communication with family and friends. Volunteer services will be suspended as well. We will conduct non-invasive screening onsite for staff entering our facilities.”

Offenders who are on community supervision will be contacted by their probation/parole officer for reporting guidelines.