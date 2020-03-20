The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Driver Services Division is implementing changes in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long made the announcement Thursday during a media briefing in Nashville.

Commissioner Long also announced a six-month extension for licenses and permits.

Long says his department is also taking precautions for the health and safety of employees and customers, such as cleaning and sanitizing all Driver Services Centers and equipment and stationing a staff member at the entrance of each Driver Services Center to ensure the number of customers entering the Center does not exceed CDC recommendations.