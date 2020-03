Today is the first official day of Spring and one of historic proportion.

At 11:50 tonight, Spring will officially arrive, making it the earliest in the United States in 124 years.

To usher in the season of Spring, the Sun will cross the celestial equator from South to North.

Along with the first day of the season, will be the exact amount of time for night and day.

Spring will now remain in place until June 20th, when the first day of Summer arrives.