A Gibson County man is facing charges in connection with over 50 burglaries of storage units in the area.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says 22-year-old Christian Grifis, of Trenton, was arrested Tuesday by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office for his involvement with approximately 52 storage unit break-ins in Martin, Dresden, McKenzie, Paris, and Calloway County, Kentucky.

Chief Howe says several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise and personal belongings and firearms were stolen in the burglaries.

Grifis is being held in the Gibson County Jail.