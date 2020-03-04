Unofficial results show Donald Trump carrying Weakley County in the Republican Primary and Joe Biden winning the county’s Democratic Primary.
Donald Trump received 1,900 votes in Weakley County, while Joe Biden received 624.
A total of 3,350 votes were cast in Weakley County for Tuesday’s election.
The following results are unofficial until certified by the Weakley County Election Commission:
Republican Presidential Preference Primary
Trump 1,900
Uncommitted 17
Weld 11
Walsh 8
Democratic Presidential Preference Primary
Biden 624
Sanders 323
Bloomberg 192
Warren 138
Klobuchar 45
Buttigieg 42
Uncommitted 16
Bennet 10
Gabbard
Steyer 6
Booker 2
Williamson 2
Yang 2
Delaney 1
Patrick 1
Castro 0