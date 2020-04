Once the TSSAA postponed the girls and boys basketball state tournaments, it was inevitable the ruling would also affect spring sports in Tennessee.

TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Mathew Gillespie explained how the postponement will affect the regular seasons that were just beginning play.

Gillespie gave some insight on what to expect if play resumes this season.

As of now, the TSSAA is still planning to resume play in May. WCMT Sports will provide updates as they are made available.