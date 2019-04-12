Longtime West Tennessee coaches Tommy Colvin and Mickey Marley will be inducted Saturday into the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Colvin coached basketball for 40 years in West Tennessee in over 900 high school games, including Humboldt, USJ, Peabody, and Crockett County High Schools. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal and Assistant girls’ basketball coach at Crockett County High School.

Coach Colvin tells Thunderbolt Radio News what he values most from his coaching career.

Marley was the head football coach at USJ for 27 years with 245 wins and 91 losses, and currently, is the head football coach at Trenton Rosenwald Middle School.

Marley agrees that the relationships he’s built with his players over the years are more important than wins and championships.

The TSSAA Hall of Fame induction ceremony and luncheon is Saturday at 11:00 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.