The TSSAA lifted restrictive sanctions against Scotts Hill High School and Haywood High School during the organization’s Board of Control meeting Monday in Hermitage.

Scotts Hill High School appealed the restrictive probation placed on their boys’ basketball program for the 2019-20 school year due to an unsportsmanlike incident at a game last season against Adamsville.

After hearing what actions the school has implemented since the incidents, the Board voted to lift the restrictive probation sanction initially placed on Scotts Hill, which means the Lions can participate in the basketball postseason this year. The basketball programs will remain on probation for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Haywood High School was present to appeal the sanctions placed on the baseball program due to an unsportsmanlike incident that occurred against Sequatchie County High School during a Spring Fling game in May.

Haywood High School informed the Board they had suspended coach Dusty Rhodes for 10 regular season games and all post-season games of the 2020 season and Coach Rhodes will not be allowed to travel or practice with the team during his suspension for the regular and postseason.

The Board voted to remove the restrictive probation placed on the Haywood sports programs, but the Haywood baseball program will remain on probation for the next two seasons.