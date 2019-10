The TSSAA State Soccer Tournament has been moved to next week due to weather conditions in middle Tennessee.

Westview was originally set to play Cosby at 6:30 Wednesday night and McKenzie was set to play Adamsville at 7:00 Wednesday night.

The revised schedule now has Westview playing Cosby on Wednesday, November 6, at 6:30 and McKenzie playing Adamsville on Wednesday, November 6, at 7:00 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.