The TSSAA is still hoping to finish the girls and boys state basketball tournaments that were suspended earlier this month due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a teleconference meeting of the TSSAA Tuesday afternoon, Director Bernard Childress told the board the organization is still fighting for the student athletes.

Childress presented the Board with an option of waiting out the CDC’s recommended guideline of limiting gatherings of no more than 10 people for eight weeks.

The Greenfield Lady Jackets and Westview Lady Chargers had both advanced to the semifinals when the TSSAA decided to suspend the tournament.

Following the TSSAA’s meeting Tuesday, play by play announcer Paul Tinkle told Thunderbolt Radio News…

Greenfield Coach Willie Trevathan says he and his team are thankful for that glimmer of hope of possibly going back to Murfreesboro this season.

Westview Coach Brian Haskins agreed that his team deserves a chance to finish what they started.