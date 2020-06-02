TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress gave an update yesterday on where the organization currently stands with a safe return to high school sports.

Childress says when the pandemic first hit, the TSSAA were joined with the likes of the NBA, and NFL, among other league officials, to find answers.

Childress explained where the TSSAA stands on high school sports for Tennessee.

With football season set to begin August 21, Childress says now is not the time for panic.

Childress went on to say that guidelines have changed on future players that may contract the virus.