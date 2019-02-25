The TVA says the Tennessee River Valley on average has endured a record amount of rain for February.

TVA River Forecast Center manager James Everett says on average, 11 inches of rain have fallen this month across 650 miles of the Tennessee River and its watershed, about two or three times the normal monthly average.

Everett says over the last 10 days, 4 to 5 inches fell in eastern Tennessee and southwest Virginia, while about 12 to 13 inches fell in northern Alabama.

TVA says barge traffic is at a halt along the entire Tennessee River because of high flows.

Beyond powering parts of seven southeastern states, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system.

(Associated Press)