At the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce Awards Tuesday night South Fulton teacher Melanie Curlin was named “Educator of the Year.”

The Meadows Hotel was named “Business of the Year.”

Lettica Corporation was James “Industry of the Year.”

Sharye Hendrix was selected as The Citizens Bank Community Service Award recipient for her work with the program “Smiles on Seniors.”

Amanda Joyner Morris was named “The Young Professional of the Year.”

And Ginger Bard was named the Twin Cities “John Sullivan Citizen of the Year” recipient for her work with the Ken Tenn Food Bank and other community service efforts.

Former South Fulton resident Lee Marshall served as guest speaker and shared her work with foster children. Ms. Marshall, a former TV anchor who makes her home in Huntsville, began a program to hep find homes for foster children and her non profit organization Kids To Love.org (Below KidstoLove.org founder Lee Marshall with Thunderbolt Radio’s Paul Tinkle)