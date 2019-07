Two adults died in a weekend housefire in West Tennessee.

Decatur County Fire Coordinator David Whitaker says the two-story home overlooking the Tennessee River was fully engulfed Saturday morning when firefighters responded to the blaze.

Whitaker says one adult was able to escape from the home without injury.

The names of those involved have not been released. The bodies have been sent to Nashville for autopsies.

Whitaker says the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.

(AP)