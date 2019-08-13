Two people are facing meth and other charges after an incident in Greenfield.

On Saturday, Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith responded to a residence on Greenlawn Street where 28-year-old Michael Roy Chappell had allegedly injected himself with meth and missed the vein.

Chappell told Lieutenant Smith the syringe and meth belonged to 30-year-old Brittany Dodd in the next room.

Chappell was cleared by the Weakley County EMS and was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

While officers were clearing the room, Dodd ran out the back door.

Officers spotted her running around the corner of a house streets over, and saw people running out of the house saying someone ran into their home and was hiding.

Dodd was found hiding in a bedroom in the house and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest, and Aggravated Burglary.

Dodd is also facing a charge of Theft of Property after allegedly stealing a cell phone from the cash register counter at Fred’s in Greenfield.

Both Chappell and Dodd are being held in the Weakley County Jail.