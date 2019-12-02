Two candidates have picked up petitions to run for the vacant District 7 seat on the Weakley County Commission following the death of Roger VanCleave.

Picking up a petition to run as a Republican in the March Primary Election for District 7 Commissioner is Mr. VanCleave’s widow, Beth VanCleave, while Whitney Stover picked up a petition to run for the District 7 seat as an Independent in the August General Election.

Mr. VanCleave passed away last month following a long illness.

Filing a petition for District 1 Constable is Steven Todd, who’ll run as a Republican in the March Primary, and longtime Property Assessor David Tuck, who filed as an Independent for re-election in the August General Election.

Weakley County Elections Administrator Alex Britt says the filing deadline for both the March Primary and August General Election is December 12th at noon.