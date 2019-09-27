Two Weakley County adults are facing charges after a two-year-old child left in their care was found walking in the road.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Nathaniel L. Noah and Samantha Jo Jones are charged with Child Abuse and Neglect after a two-year-old boy they were supposed to be watching was found wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack walking in the middle of Old State Route 22 between Gleason and McKenzie Wednesday afternoon.

Captain McGowan says the boy had almost been hit by more than one car, with one of the drivers calling in the report.

According to McGowan, the child’s mother had left the boy with Noah and Jones, while she went to pick up other children from school. Noah is the mother’s boyfriend.

Both Noah and Jones told officers they were asleep when they were supposed to be watching the child.

Captain McGowan says the Department of Children’s Services has been advised of the situation.