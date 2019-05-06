Two men are being held in the Weakley County Jail after allegedly robbing a man early Saturday at a bar in Martin.

Assistant Chief of Police Phillip Fuqua says Patrolman Sarah Rogers was called to the Slide ‘n’ Ride Saloon and spoke with the victim who told her a white male wearing a camouflage bandana and a black male wearing a red shirt physically attacked him and took $1,100 from his wallet and fled towards the Huck’s location on North Lindell Street.

The two subjects were later located hiding in a bathroom at the Eagle Inn.

18-year-old Keywon Graves, of Martin, and 19-year-old Samuel Anderson, of South Fulton, were arrested for Robbery, Theft of Property, Assault, and Vandalism.

The vandalism charge was associated with a vehicle that was damaged in the parking lot during the physical attack.

Both were arraigned Monday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.