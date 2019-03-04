Two children were injured Monday morning in a school bus crash in Henry County.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew says it appears the bus driver was temporarily blinded by the morning sun and drove the bus off the side of the road and into a ditch, causing the vehicle to roll on its side.

Sheriff Belew says there were more than a dozen children on the bus when the accident occurred, but only two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Most of the students were heading to Henry Elementary School.