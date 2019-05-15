Two people from Dresden are facing drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says Sheriff’s deputies and Dresden Police officers searched a home on West North Street in Dresden and recovered meth, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, valium pills, digital scales, and a loaded nine-millimeter pistol.

38-year-old Daniel Thomas and 36-year-old Jennifer Barner are both charged with Possession of Schedule Two Methamphetamine with Intent to Resale, Possession of Schedule Two Hydrocodone with Intent to Resale, Possession of Schedule Four Valium with Intent to Resale, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Resale.

Thomas is facing additional charges of Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony and Possession of a Firearm by Someone Convicted of a Felony Drug Offense or a Violent Felony.

Captain McGowan says two children who live in the home are in the process of being removed by the Department of Children’s Services.