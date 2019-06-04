Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Gleason.

Just before 9:00 Saturday night, Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings noticed a vehicle with its hazard lights flashing traveling on East Union Street and another vehicle pull into the Gleason Lumber parking lot.

A man exited one of the vehicles and ran to the vehicle which had the hazard lights flashing.

Deputy Eddings stopped to check on both drivers who were identified as 21-year-old Lacy May Belcher, of Gleason, and 37-year-old Phillip Martin Sandoval, of Dresden.

Miss Belcher did not have a driver’s license and a search of her purse revealed a pill grinder, four and half Hydrocodone pills and two Xanax bars inside the grinder, a rolled-up dollar bill with white residue on it, and a bottle of urine.

Miss Belcher is currently on probation for a drug charge in Weakley County.

Meanwhile, Sandoval was found with five Hydrocodone pills in his front pocket.

Belcher is being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of charged with Possession of Schedule Two and Four Drugs, Falsification of a Drug Test, and Driving without a License.

Sandoval was charged with Possession of Schedule Two Drug and was released from the Weakley County Jail.