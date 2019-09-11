Two Henderson County men have been indicted in the May 11th shooting death of a Martin man.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 20-year-old Kalib Jones, of Scotts Hill, and 20-year-old Isiah Hart, of Lexington, were indicted Tuesday by the Weakley County Grand Jury for First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Theft Up to $1,000.

The two are charged, along with 20-year-old Raschad Windham, of Martin, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Luke Greene at a residence on Meadowbrook Lane in Martin.

Windham was arrested May 16th.

All three are being held in the Weakley County Jail and are set to appear in court on October 28th.