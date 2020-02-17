Two homes in Hardin County have collapsed in a landslide along the Tennessee River.

The two houses were located along Glendale Road in Savannah.

Photos and video from the Hardin County Fire Department show the houses in multiple pieces and the ground crumbling into dirt and sand.

Authorities say one house was vacant and the other was evacuated.

The fire department first responded to the scene at 5:15 Saturday afternoon, when both houses were in danger of collapsing from the landslide.

(photo courtesy Hardin County Fire Department Facebook)