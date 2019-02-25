Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Monday morning just north of Martin on Highway 45.

According to THP reports, around 8:00 Monday morning, a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 61-year-old Jack McCoy, of Martin, was traveling north on Highway 45 when the truck ran off the right-hand side of the road and struck a tree.

27-year-old Samantha Johnstone, of South Fulton, was traveling south on Highway 45 in a 2018 Ford Explorer and witnessed the accident.

Mrs. Johnstone parked her vehicle in the traffic lane to aid Mr. McCoy, when a City of Martin Public Works truck, driven by 34-year-old John Edwards, of Martin, ran into the back of Mrs. Johnstone’s SUV.

Edwards received facial injuries from the air bag deploying and was treated at Martin Specialty Clinic.

Mr. McCoy was also injured when his vehicle struck the tree, but his condition is not known at this time.