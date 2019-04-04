Two Jackson men have been arrested and indicted in a targeted effort to identify individuals attempting to purchase illicit sex from minors.

The undercover operation was conducted by the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit and the Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says last October, a female TBI agent posed online as a 16-year-old girl and was solicited for commercial sex.

Even after identifying herself as a minor, the men still traveled to the designated location for the purpose of illicit sex.

Earlier this week, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging 35-year-old Michael Gant and 31-year-old Joshua Cole, both of Jackson, in connection with the operation.

Gant is charged with one count of Solicitation of a Minor. Cole is charged with two counts of Solicitation of a Minor.

McAlister says the investigation in ongoing with additional arrests possible.