Two Martin men are facing drug charges after a search of their home revealed cocaine and marijuana.

Saturday night, Martin Police responded to a residence on Hampton Street for possible drug activity, where upon arrival, Patrolman Sarah Rogers noticed the strong smell of marijuana

A search of home revealed a plastic bag containing six smaller bags, which fielded-tested positive for cocaine.

A grinder containing marijuana and a small plastic bag with over four grams of marijuana was also found, along with two-and-a-half grams of marijuana inside a vehicle.

24-year-old Antonio Royal Bogard is charged with Possession of Schedule 2 with Intent, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Activities, and Simple Possession.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Rodney Lee Ferguson is charged with Simple Possession and Failure to Appear.

Both are being held in the Weakley County Jail.