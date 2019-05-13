Two men are facing charges in connection with a burglary incident Sunday in Dresden.

34-year-old Eric Daniel Bailey, of Martin, and 46-year-old Anthony Wayne Floyd, of Paris, are charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property after witnesses told Dresden Police Patrolman Joseph Bates that the two men were seen leaving the residence with a TV.

Patrolman Bates also noticed forced entry on the living room window.

Bailey was also wanted for an incident early Sunday morning in Martin, when Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings stopped Bailey just after midnight on North Lindell Street for a headlight violation.

When Bailey stopped his vehicle, he got out and fled on foot through a field by Weakley County Animal Clinic and continued running south and evaded capture until his arrest Sunday night on Reed Road in Martin.

Bailey is facing additional charges of Felony Evading Arrest, Driving on a Revoked License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

A passenger in Bailey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Tiffany Marie Wilson, of Union City, was charged with Possession of Schedule Six Drug, Possession of Schedule Four Drug, and Possession of Schedule Two Drug, after those items were found inside her purse.