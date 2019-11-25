Two men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Martin lead to the seizure of marijuana and nearly $1,400 in cash.

20-year-old Joshua J. Gomez, of Martin, and 24-year-old Zachary L. King, of Rives, were stopped on Lee Street Friday night by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputies after the two drove by the officers twice with their music playing loudly and then drove through a stop sign.

During the traffic stop, deputies detected the smell of marijuana, and searched the vehicle, finding a clear plastic baggie of marijuana weighing 13 grams in the passenger floorboard and a backpack in the backseat containing five plastic containers that had the odor of marijuana, along with a set of digital scales.

Gomez told the deputies the vehicle belonged to his girlfriend and asked them not to tow it.

When deputies went to the couple’s apartment, and the girlfriend answered the door, deputies noticed the smell of marijuana.

In the apartment, deputies found a backpack containing three individual bags of marijuana weighing 28 grams each and a marijuana grinder on the coffee table.

King also had over $1,200 in his front pocket and Gomez had $160 in his pocket.

Gomez and King are both charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gomez is facing additional charges of Driving on a Suspended License and Violation of Stop Sign. He was released from the Weakley County Jail.

King remains in the Weakley County Jail.