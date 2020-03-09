Health officials are monitoring two more cases of the new coronavirus in Tennessee, bringing the state’s total to three.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says the two new cases are in Nashville and Memphis with both positive samples being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for additional testing.

According to Dr. Piercey, an adult female who tested positive in Nashville, has mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home. The case is not considered to be related to travel. The source of the woman’s exposure is unknown and is under investigation.

The individual who tested positive in Memphis is reportedly in good condition and receiving treatment in isolation at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Last week, Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier sent a note home with students encouraging parents to discuss proper hygiene, specifically the importance of hand-washing, as well as covering their mouths or nose when they cough or sneeze.

Mr. Frazier says the cleaning staff has also been instructed to thoroughly sanitize common areas daily.