Two Obion County men are facing charges in Dunklin County, Missouri and Weakley County, Tennessee in the theft and resale of air conditioning coils.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Randall McGowan says Vernon Edward Harrell, of Mason Hall, and William Robert Hamm, of Obion, were arrested Monday in Kennett, Missouri after allegedly stealing about 30 air conditioner coils from Superior Heating and Cooling in Dresden early that morning.

It was the fourth time in four weeks items had been taken from the business.

McGowan says after learning that people from Obion County had been selling items at a scrap metal business in Kennett, Missouri matching the date and description of items stolen in Dresden, a Weakley County investigator waited until Harrell and Hamm arrived to sell the stolen coils.

Both were arrested by the Kennett Police Department for Possession of Stolen Property. Hamm also has a Violation of Probation charge pending from Obion County.

Harrell and Hamm are charged with Theft over $2,500 in Weakley County and will be extradited back to Tennessee.