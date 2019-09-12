Two Obion County teachers are members of the second WestTeach class, sponsored by UT-Martin’s WestStar Leadership program.

Catherine Nailling and Lindsay Walker are among twenty-two educators from across the region, who will participate in the program over a five month period.

Ms. Nailling is a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Lake Road Elementary, and Ms. Walker is a computer applications teacher at Union City Middle School.

Program sessions sites include West Tennessee Agriculture in Martin; entrepreneurship in West Tennessee at Union City; the humanity of leadership in Jackson; partnerships for economic development at Dyersburg; and industry tours in Covington and Brownsville.